BankRI Promotes Bob Ricci to SVP, Regional Manager

BankRI has promoted longtime financial professional Bob Ricci to Senior Vice President, Regional Manager. Ricci joined BankRI in 2010 and has two decades of experience in banking.

In his role, Bob oversees a network of 9 BankRI branches across northern and eastern Providence County; locations in East Providence, Providence, Johnston, Lincoln, Pawtucket, Smithfield and Woonsocket.

Along with being responsible for the performance of the branches in his network, Bob manages the hiring, training and development of more than 60 bank professionals with an emphasis on the customer experience.

In the community, Bob is a volunteer with Bristol Community Theater, and serves on the boards of Read to Succeed, Academy Players, and the Rhode Island Ovarian Cancer Alliance.