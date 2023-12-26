BankRI’s Holiday Giving Tree program collects record 7,576 gifts for children

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently concluded its Holiday Giving Tree program, which this year collected 7,576 donated gifts, the most its ever collected in the program’s 26-year history, the bank announced.

All of the gifts had been sent to the bank’s 17 nonprofit partners by Dec. 20 to ensure the organizations could get them into the hands of the children they serve in time for the holiday, the bank said.

“We have amazing people in our state who never miss an opportunity to help others, especially when it comes to children in need,” William Tsonos, CEO and president of BankRI, said in a statement. “Our Holiday Giving Tree program continues to reach new heights after all these years, demonstrating the true holiday spirit. Thank you to all who donated!”

For six weeks, beginning Nov. 1, each of the bank’s branches displayed a giving tree decorated with ornaments featuring the name, age and holiday wish of a child served by that branch’s nonprofit partner. Ornaments would then be selected by people as they visited their local branch, later returning to place their donated gifts beneath the tree.

BankRI’s Lincoln branch led the way by collecting 1,527 presents to benefit children served by the town’s Holiday Basket Program, according to a news release. The Pawtucket branch brought in 815 presents in support of Adoption Rhode Island, while 601 gifts were collected at the Woonsocket branch and donated to Connecting for Children & Families.

A complete list of partnering nonprofits and the BankRI branches to collect on their behalf includes:

Adoption Rhode Island: Pawtucket

AIDS Care Ocean State: Oaklawn Avenue and Park Avenue, Cranston

Angel in Action: Coventry

Boys & Girls Club of Newport County: Middletown

Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick: Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick Avenue, and West Shore Road, Warwick

Comprehensive Community Action Program: Plainfield Pike, Cranston

Connecting for Children & Families: Woonsocket

Domestic Violence Program of Crossroads Rhode Island: East Side, Providence

East Bay Community Action Program: Highland Avenue and Taunton Avenue, East Providence

House of Hope Community Development Corp.: East Greenwich

Jonnycake Center for Hope: South Kingstown

Kingstown Crossings: North Kingstown

Lucy’s Hearth: Middletown

Providence Housing Authority: Turks Head, downtown Providence

SSTARbirth: Atwood Avenue, Cranston

Town of Lincoln Holiday Basket Program: Lincoln

Tri-County Community Action Agency: Johnston and Smithfield