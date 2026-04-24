BANKS, BUSINESS, BIOTECH: William Tsonos has emerged as a key decision-maker in R.I.’s economic growth

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USEFUL SKILLS: William C. Tsonos ­believes he was appointed chairman of the R.I. Life Science Hub because of his ability to bring a disciplined, process-­oriented framework to the organization.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
USEFUL SKILLS: William C. Tsonos ­believes he was appointed chairman of the R.I. Life Science Hub because of his ability to bring a disciplined, process-­oriented framework to the organization.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

William C. Tsonos has spent years climbing the ranks of Rhode Island banking, and now he’s taking on an additional role outside the industry – helping shape the state’s push into the life sciences sector. Tsonos had been CEO and president of Bank Rhode Island until February, when he transitioned to Rhode Island market president

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