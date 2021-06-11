Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

PBN Best Places to Work Awards 2021 Midsize Companies #27. Banneker Supply Chain Solutions Inc. Employees in R.I.: 50 CEO and President Junior Jabbie Questions answered by Junior Jabbie What three words best describe your staff? Energetic, motivated, skilled. Did your organization offer funding or other assistance to the community during the pandemic? We implemented…