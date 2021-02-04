Banquet hall property in Providence sells for $1M

PROVIDENCE – A property containing a small banquet hall in the city’s Fox Point neighborhood has sold for $1 million.

The 5,760-square-foot masonry building at 159 Gano St. most recently was owned by the Holy Rosary Band Society, a nonprofit community band associated with Our Lady of the Holy Rosary church. The building was built in 1950, according to city real estate records.

The new owner, Power 250 LLC, plans to redevelop the site, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the sellers. The buyer, who was represented by Samson Realty Ltd., has a registered address of 374 Wickenden St., Providence, according to state records. The registered agent is attorney James A. Iacoi.

