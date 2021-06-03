Barkan Compliance Solutions to conduct tenant qualification for Newport Housing

NEWPORT – Barkan Compliance Solutions, an affiliate of Barkan Management Co., has been contracted by the Housing Authority of the City of Newport to provide regulatory compliance services.

Barkan will work with housing authority staff to help process and qualify applicants for housing, including for the lease of a project now under renovation, according to a news release.

The housing authority has contracted with Barkan for about 200 units in project-based Section 8, HOME and federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit sites.

The housing authority has about 2,500 tenants in total, according to a news release distributed on behalf of Barkan.

The real estate development and management company is headquartered in Newton, Mass., and manages more than 192 residential properties in seven states.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.