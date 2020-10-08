Barkan Management Co. expands its Rhode Island portfolio

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp. has turned over 256 apartments in Pawtucket and Central Falls to the management of Barkan Management Co.

The Newton, Mass.-based firm, which has a Providence regional office, manages 192 properties, with more than 30,000 apartment units, across seven states. The housing stock ranges from ultra-luxury to affordable units, according to the company website.

The addition of the Central Falls and Pawtucket properties to its Rhode Island portfolio was effective Sept. 1.

Since 1990, the company said it has invested $40 million into physical improvements at its locations, including making units energy efficient.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDdonal@PBN.com.