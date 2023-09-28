Barrington beach house sells for $4.3M, town’s 2nd-largest residential sale of 2023

BARRINGTON – A five-bedroom beach house with views spanning all of upper Narragansett Bay recently sold for $4.29 million, marking the second-most-expensive residential property sale of the year for Barrington, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 20 Freemont Ave. home, located close to the former Caremelite Monastery, was constructed in 2010 and contains five full bathrooms, along with two half-bathrooms, according to Barrington’s online property tax evaluation database.

Mott & Chace cited data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service when referring to this transaction as the second-most-expensive residential property sale in Barrington of 2023.

The three-level home features a 600-square-foot outdoor patio, a 300-square-foot open porch and a 100-square-foot wooden deck, according to town property records.

The property also comes with a 500-square-foot in-ground pool, according to property records.

According to the town’s online property tax evaluation database, the home was most recently valued in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $2.36 million.

The sellers were represented by Kim Ide, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, according to the firm, and the buyers were represented by Mark Sullivan, of Chart House Realtors.

The home was purchased by Michael Bassignani and Sherrie Bassignani, according to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale.

The property was sold by Michael Baker and Tracey Pereira-Baker, according to the warranty deed. The two had owned the home since March 2015, when they purchased it for $2.3 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

