Barrington colonial built in 1975 sells for $1.7M

BARRINGTON – A 3,600-square-foot center hall colonial that was constructed in 1975 recently sold for $1.7 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the transaction.

The 6 Strawberry Drive home contains four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The two-story home features hardwood floors throughout, a custom cherry hardwood kitchen, a family room with a fireplace, custom built-in storage, a heated sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a finished basement with a media room, according to Residential Properties.

The second level of the home contains a primary suite with a large closet space, three additional bedrooms and a walk-up attic, the real estate firm said.

The property also features a 900-square-foot inground pool with a pergola-covered deck, with a partial view of nearby Narragansett Bay, according to Residential Properties.

The home’s fenced yard comes with mature perennial gardens, showcasing an array of shrubs and flowers, the firm said.

A new roof was installed recently, along with shingles and gutters. The home’s exterior was also recently painted, and the property comes with a power generator.

The home also comes with an attached two-car garage, according to property records.

The home was most recently valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.4 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The 1.2 acres of land alone is worth $735,000.

Residential Properties sales associate Nancy Weaver represented the buyer in this transaction. MaryBeth Frye, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Jamsheed Vakharia and Lisa Vakharia, of Barrington, and it was purchased by John Runyan and Ruth Kane, of Alexandria, Va.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.