Barrington colonial in Rumstick Village area sells for $1.75M

BARRINGTON – A 3,350-square-foot colonial in the Rumstick Village area of Barrington and the Harbor District recently sold for $1.75 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in this transaction.

The 29 Adams Point Road home, constructed in 1940 on a 0.65-acre lot, contains six bedrooms and four bathrooms, with three levels of living space.

The home includes a two-story addition that was constructed in 2014, featuring a family room and new primary bedroom, the real estate firm said.

The home features hardwood floors throughout, Pella windows, a five-zone heating system, a built-in generator and an oversized garage with a loft, according to Residential Properties.

The first floor features French doors that open from the living room to a home office area, which is next to a dining room and a breakfast nook, adjacent to the family room, which has its own fireplace, the real estate firm said.

The third floor of the house has skylights in two of the bedrooms, Residential Properties said.

The property also features a mudroom, a patio and built-in sprinklers, the real estate firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Barrington property assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth a total of $1.29 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Nancy Weaver represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Cheryl Andreozzi, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Hugh Samet and Elizabeth Samet, of Barrington, to Elizabeth Fontaine and Gregory Such.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.