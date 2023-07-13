Barrington colonial sells for $1.6M after 3 days on market

BARRINGTON – A colonial-style home located close to Barrington Beach recently sold for $1.61 million, closing for $10,000 above the asking price after just three days on the market, according to Compass Inc., which represented the seller.

The 33 Adelaide Ave. home contains five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The home, built in 1957, was renovated “extensively” in recent years as part of an open floor plan, Compass said.

The 4,432-square-foot home’s “key features” include an expansive island with quartz counters, hardwood floors throughout, an in-home office and library, and a brick patio in the back for al fresco dining, according to the real estate firm.

Compass sales associates Lisa Schryver and Elizabeth Kirk represented the seller. The buyer was represented by Residential Properties Ltd. sales associate Gerri Schiffman, according to the firm.

The two-story home’s first-floor primary suite includes a “spa-like bath” and a walk-in closet, according to Residential Properties, which also noted that the Nayatt-area home’s “fireplaced living room with a picture window” and the property’s large wooden deck leading down to the brick patio.

The home, located on a 0.6-acre property lot, also includes an attached two-car garage.

The Adelaide Avenue home was most recently valued by Barrington assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $900,000, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the property sale, the home was sold by Ian Burgess and Catherine Burgess. The property was purchased by Barrington residents Joshua Simmons and Rachel Simmons, according to the deed.

