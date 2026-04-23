Barrington colonial sells for $1.75M, second-highest town sale of 2026

BARRINGTON – A single-family home at 71 Alfred Drown Road sold for $1.75 million, marking the second-highest residential sale in the town so far this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home includes five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half bath and contains approximately 3,942 square feet of living space. Built in 2002, the property sits on a roughly 10,000-square-foot lot in the Alfred Drown neighborhood, the real estate firm said.

The colonial-style residence features an open floor plan designed for both everyday living and entertaining, Residential Properties said. Interior features include hardwood floors, custom built-ins and detailed millwork. The kitchen includes both quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances and opens to the main living areas, the real estate firm said.

The second floor includes a primary suite with a fireplace and walk-in closet, along with three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The third floor provides additional living space, including a bedroom and full bathroom.

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Outdoor features include landscaped yard areas and a patio. The property is located near local beaches and recreational amenities, the real estate firm said.

According to the Barrington property assessor’s database, the home was assessed in 2025 at $1.2 million, including $444,000 for the land and $749,000 for the building.

Eddie Rayden, a sales associate with Residential Properties, represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was represented by the Kirk Schryver Team of Compass Inc.

According to the trustee’s deed, the property was sold by Edward Rayden and Heidi Rayden, as trustees of the Edward Rayden Living Trust, of Barrington. The property was purchased by Breann Litwa and Benjamin Miller, of Shadyside, Pa.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.