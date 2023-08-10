Barrington colonial sells for $2.5M, town’s biggest off-water home sale since 2014

BARRINGTON – In the most expensive home sale in the town since 2014, barring beachside properties, a 5,200-square-foot colonial at 36 Jennys Lane recently sold for $2.5 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented the seller.

The home, which contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half bathroom, changed hands after just five days on the market and sold for more than $305,000 above the listing price, Compass said. The real estate firm cited data maintained by the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service when deeming it the biggest off-water sale in Barrington in the past nine years.

The two-story home, which stands on 1.43 acres of land, was constructed in 1905 but was recently renovated with an updated chef’s kitchen with Miele appliances and custom cabinetry, new baths, new hardwood flooring and all new systems, including radiant floor heating, restored windows and custom doors.

The property features a circular driveway, a covered 415-square-foot porch overlooking the front of the home and a 250-square-foot patio in the backyard, along with a detached 815-square-foot parking garage with space for two vehicles.

The property was most recently valued by Barrington assessors in fiscal year 2022, judging it to be worth $1.09 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller in this transaction was represented by Elizabeth Kirk and Lisa Schryver, of Compass Barrington’s Kirk Schryver Team. Kirk called the Jennys Lane neighborhood “one of the most sought-after locations in Barrington.”

According to the warranty deed, which is a public record of the transaction, the home was sold by Roman Bejger and Motryja Bejger, of Barrington. It was purchased by Alison Cohen, formerly of Cincinnati, according to the deed.

