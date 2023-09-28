Barrington colonial sells for $2.73M, largest off-water sale in town’s history

BARRINGTON – A 6,600-square-foot colonial in the Rumstick Point area of Barrington recently sold for $2.73 million, marking the highest off-water sale ever to take place in the town, according to Compass Inc., which represented the seller.

The 206 Rumstick Road home contains five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Compass. The real estate firm cited data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service when referring to this transaction as the most expensive non-waterfront residential property sale in Barrington history.

The single-family home sits on more than an acre of land and includes a 900-square-foot gunite in-ground saltwater pool, an outdoor kitchen and a small poolside cabana.

The two-story home was constructed in 1952, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The property comes with a dedicated well for water, a power generator and lawn water sprinklers. The home also includes a stone fireplace in the living room, a dining room with a coffered ceiling, a den, a home office and a formal living room with a second fireplace, according to Compass.

The primary suite upstairs features a dedicated bathroom with a spa-like bath and a large walk-in closet, the real estate firm said.

The property also comes with a heated three-car garage attached to the home, with an in-law apartment located above, the firm said, and the home includes a finished basement.

The home sold for $1.95 million in early 2020, according to the town’s online database.

The property was most recently valued by Barrington assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $1.79 million, according to the property tax evaluation database.

Lisa Schryver and Elizabeth Kirk, of Compass’ Kirk Schryver Team, represented the seller of the home. The buyer was represented by Matthew Antonio, of Chart House Realtors.

The home was sold by C. Scott Carlisle Jr. and Laura Carlisle, of Barrington, according to the warranty deed, which is a public record of the sale.

The property was purchased by William Fischer and Kayleigh Fischer, who resided down the street on Rumstick Road prior to the purchase, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.