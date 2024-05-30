Barrington colonial with private dock on river sells for $1.82M

BARRINGTON – A 4,715-square-foot colonial on the Barrington River recently sold for $1.82 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 5 Riverside Drive home contains four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. Constructed in 1994, the home stands on a 0.35-acre lot, according to property records.

The two-story home comes with a large deck overlooking the river and private dock, Compass said.

The home features a gas fireplace in the family room, a home office on the first floor, another living room with built-in shelving and a kitchen outfitted with new cabinets and quartz countertops, according to Compass. The home includes hardwood floors throughout, a new central air system, a new Viessmann boiler with seven zones, and a new whole-house generator, the real estate firm said.

The home also features a laundry room on the second floor, an irrigation system, a new exterior paint job and a two-car garage.

The home was most recently valued by Barrington property assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.2 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Jonathan Weinstein, of Compass, represented the buyer in this transaction.

Compass said the seller was represented by Ted Friedman and Betsy Friedman, of The Friedman Group at Compass.

The home was purchased by Arthur Manoli III and Alexandra Manoli, of Barrington, according to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.