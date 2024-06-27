Barrington colonial with saltwater pool sells for $2.03M

BARRINGTON – A 5,000-square-foot colonial constructed in 2004 close to Barrington High School, Prince Pond and the town’s recycling center recently sold for $2.03 million, according to Compass, which represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.

The two-story home at 5 Northwest Passage contains five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to Compass. The home comes with 0.5 acres of land, and an 800-square-foot inground saltwater pool, the real estate firm said.

The home includes a front foyer with a chandelier hanging overhead, a chef’s kitchen with marble counters and a center island, and a large family room with cathedral ceilings and a gas fireplace, according to Compass. The dining room of the home features dentil moldings and flows directly into the living room, according to the real estate firm.

A new, expansive wooden deck can be accessed through the kitchen, according to Compass, and it leads out to a stone patio surrounding the pool.

- Advertisement -

The property also features a home office, a powder room and a mudroom on the first floor, the real estate firm said. The primary suite on the second floor includes a spa-like bath and two large walk-in closets, the firm said.

Other features of the home include a Smart Home system, a new central air system, a whole house generator, new Anderson 400 windows, a new irrigation system, and a whole house filtration system, according to Compass.

The Northwest Passage property was most recently valued by Barrington assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $948,000, with $649,000 attributed to the building and the rest to the land.

The Friedman Group including Betsy Friedman, of Compass Barrington, represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this transaction, the real estate firm said.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the Barrington home was sold by Anastasios Barakos and Marianthy Barakos, of Barrington. The Northwest Passage property was purchased by Michael Ferrigno and Christa Ferrigno, of Barrington, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.