Barrington home abutting R.I. Country Club sells for $1.7M

BARRINGTON – A home overlooking the greens and fairways of Rhode Island Country Club recently sold for $1.7 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller and the buyer in the deal.

The sale of 3 Donald Ross Road marks the first luxury sale of 2023 for the East Bay, according to Residential Properties, citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, referring to single-family home sales exceeding the $1 million price mark.

The 4,329-square-foot home, built in 1990, contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The recently renovated first floor is accessed through a covered front porch leading to a custom oak door, into a living room and dining room area featuring quarter sawn oak flooring, Residential Properties said.

The chef’s kitchen on the first floor features a new Wolfe, Subzero and Miele stove, refrigeration and oven appliances, along with quartz counters, a marble backsplash and large center island.

The master bedroom, with vaulted ceilings, a private spa bathroom and its own balcony, is located on the second floor, along with a family room and home office, the real estate firm said. Another bedroom is located in the finished basement, and the other a few steps up from the main level in its own area of the home, the firm said.

The 0.3-acre property also includes a 340-square-foot, in-ground saltwater gunite pool, the real estate firm said.

The property was most recently valued by Barrington assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $769,000, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The home was sold by Dean Eldridge, according to the warranty deed, a public record documenting the property sale. The property was bought by David Greenberg, previously of Pawtucket, according to the deed.

RPL sales associate Barbara Stamp represented the seller, while fellow RPL sales associate Kathleen Flaherty represented the buyer, the firm said.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.