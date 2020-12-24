Barrington home sells for $1.3M

BARRINGTON – A three-story home in the Rumstick section of Barrington sold recently for $1.3 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., whose agents represented the seller.

The house, at 2 Blount Circle, is a Nantucket shingle design with a recent renovation. It was renovated by a former owner, who is an architect, and includes a white chef’s kitchen and a primary bedroom suite with two bathrooms. The four-bedroom house is built with an open design on each floor and is in a harbor-front location.

The sellers were identified in town property records as Thomas N. Carruthers and Kirsten Kenney, who bought the home for $730,000 in April 2015. The new owner’s identity was not yet available, according to the records.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

