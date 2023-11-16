Barrington home sells for $2.25M, largest real estate deal recorded in Alfred Drowne

BARRINGTON – A 4,200-square-foot home in Barrington recently sold for $2.25 million, making it the most expensive home transaction ever recorded in the town’s Alfred Drowne neighborhood, according to Compass, citing data maintained by the R.I. State-Wide Multiple Listing Service.

The west-facing coastal home at 17 Willow Way contains four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in the deal. Compass Inc., represented the buyer, the real estate firm said.

The three story home features automatic lights, full-length glass windows and a chef’s kitchen with European-style cabinetry, a large waterfall center island, and Bosch appliances, according to Residential Properties.

The home, constructed in 1988, features oak hardwood flooring and high ceilings, with a wrap-around composite deck overlooking the water, the real estate firm said.

The home’s design begins with the foyer on the ground floor, a mudroom, and access to the property’s tandem garage, according to Residential Properties. The home includes a water-facing den and a spacious bedroom suite, with a private bathroom, on the main floor, the real estate firm said.

The top floor features a bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and a skylighted bathroom, with a walk-in tile shower and double vanity, according to Residential Properties. A third bedroom suite also includes a private deck, the real estate firm said.

The 17 Willow Way property was most recently valued by Barrington property assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $900,000, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers of the Barrington home were represented by Residential Properties sales associate Eddie Rayden, the real estate firm said. The buyers were represented by Lindsay Mitchell, of the Kirk Schryver Team, of Compass.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the Willow Way home was sold by Mattissa LLC, a limited liability company based in Connecticut, together with Garfield Spencer and Rebecca Spencer, of Barrington. The property was purchased by Valentin Antoci and Negar Harraji, of Lincoln, according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.