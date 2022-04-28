Barrington home sells for $2.2M

PROVIDENCE – A 5,075-square-foot colonial home in Barrington recently sold for $2.2 million, in the 17th residential property sale exceeding $1 million in the town so far this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in the deal.

The property at 4 Rumstick Circle, located on a cul-de-sac in the Rumstick Point area, features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The single-family home was constructed in 1971 on 1.21 acres of land.

The property includes a heated in-ground pool and an outdoor patio under a wisteria-covered arbor, the real estate firm said.

The two-story home, with high ceilings, features a curved staircase, an eat-in kitchen with a granite island, and Viking and Wolf appliances, the firm said. Off the kitchen is an office, a mudroom and a laundry room.

The kitchen opens up to a family room with built-in bookcases, also with a gas fireplace framed in bluestone. French doors from the living room lead onto a large deck overlooking Narragansett Bay, the real estate firm said.

On the second story, a landing also provides water views, as does the primary suite, which includes a walk-in closet and en suite bath, the firm said.

The recently renovated lower level includes a recreation room, and a screening area with four movie theater seats, Residential Properties said.

The property was valued by the town at $1.33 million in fiscal 2021, according to an online Barrington property assessor’s database.

The Barrington home was sold by Kevin Splain and Elizabeth Splain to Michael Teichman and Andrea Teichman, according to a copy of the warranty deed, which is a public record.

