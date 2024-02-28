Barrington home sells for $3.7M; highest sale in town this year

BARRINGTON – A 4,222-square-foot single-family home first built in 1995 recently became the highest sale in town thus far this year.
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Wednesday that the home at 127 Adams Point Road was sold for $3.7 million. The home was purchased by Kathy P. Davenport and her successors as trustee of the Kathy P. Davenport Trust from Mary Lou Cartier Provenzano, according to town officials.
The home, located along the shores of Smith’s Cove, features a new swimming pool, patio, firepit, outdoor shower, three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and two fireplaces. The home was previously sold in 2003 for $815,000 and valued by the town at $1.9 million.
Mott & Chace represented both the buyers and sellers in the transaction.
