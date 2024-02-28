Barrington home sells for $3.7M; highest sale in town this year

By
-
A SINGLE-FAMILY HOME at 127 Adams Point Road in Barrington recently sold for $3.7 million. / COURTESY MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY
A SINGLE-FAMILY HOME at 127 Adams Point Road in Barrington recently sold for $3.7 million. / COURTESY MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

BARRINGTON – A 4,222-square-foot single-family home first built in 1995 recently became the highest sale in town thus far this year. Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Wednesday that the home at 127 Adams Point Road was sold for $3.7 million. The home was purchased by Kathy P. Davenport and her successors as trustee

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display