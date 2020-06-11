Barrington home that dates to 1817 sells for $1.2M

THE HOUSE at 27 Cedar Ave. in Barrington is a colonial that has had an extensive update in the last decade. / COURTESY MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

BARRINGTON – A colonial home originally built in 1817 and expanded within the last decade sold recently for $1.2 million, according to a news release from Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the sellers and buyers.

The house at 27 Cedar Ave. has five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, as well as two half-bathrooms. It covers 4,000 square feet.

