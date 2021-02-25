Barrington oceanfront lot sells for $1.3M

BARRINGTON – A 2-acre oceanfront house lot in Barrington has sold for $1.3 million, the most expensive lot sold in the town since 2006, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.
The property is in Rumstick Neck, near Rumstick Point, and has views of Narragansett Bay, according to the real estate company, which represented both the seller and the buyer.
The address is 0 Pheasant Lane.
The site will provide sunset views of the water, a sprawling lawn and beach access.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.