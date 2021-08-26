Barrington waterfront home sells for $3.3M

BARRINGTON – A waterfront home at 91 Nayatt Road has sold for $3.3 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller.

The 6,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath property was built in 2008 and sits on 2.3 acres of land. The single-family residence features a newly renovated kitchen, whole-house generator and a two-car garage.

The property was listed for sale in 2015 for $4 million and sold in 2017 for $3.5 million. In 2019, the home was listed for $3.9 million before being reduced to $3.7 million and selling on Aug. 17 for $3.3 million.

According to property records, Jill Wilbur is the seller. The buyer was not identified.

- Advertisement -

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.