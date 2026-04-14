Barron’s ranks top financial advisers in R.I in 2026 list

PROVIDENCE – Barron’s has named the top financial advisers in Rhode Island as part of its “2026 Top 1,500 U.S. Financial Advisors Ranked by State” list, with Malcolm Makin of Professional Planning Group ranked No. 1 in the state.

The annual ranking evaluates more than 7,000 advisers nationwide based on assets under management, revenue, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

The top Rhode Island advisers recognized on this year’s list are:

Malcolm Makin, of Professional Planning Group in Westerly, with a $1.5 million average client household. Nick Loring, of Loring Advisory Group in Smithfield, with a $700,000 average client household. Edythe DeMarco, of Merrill Wealth Management in Providence, with a $3.4 million average client household. John Zitzmann, of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Providence, with a $6 million average client household. James Hilton, of UBS Private Wealth Management in Newport, with a $13 million average client household. Denise Roberts, of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Newport, with a $4 million average client household. Robert Bourgault, of RBC Wealth Management in Providence, with a $2 million average client household. Marc Verga, of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Providence, with a $5 million average client household. Brendan McCarthy, of Merrill Wealth Management in Providence, with a $3.4 million average client household. William Ford, of Citizens Private Wealth in Providence, with an $8 million average client household.

Although 35 Massachusetts advisers were included in the rankings, none were based in Bristol County, Mass.

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Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.