Bassett named V.P., regional sales manager for OceanPoint Marine Lending

NEWPORT – Cindy Bassett has been named vice president and regional sales manager at OceanPoint Marine Lending, a division of BankNewport, the bank announced.

The division offers personalized marine and recreational vehicle financing programs.

In her new role, Bassett will be responsible for leading the sales team in the southeast region, monitoring sales performance and implementing strategies and sales procedures to drive loan volume to achieve the organization’s established goals, the bank said.

Basset has more than 30 years of experience in the finance sector of the recreational industry. She began with Mercury Marine Acceptance Corp., managed through Chrysler First Financial Corp., which became NationsCredit, then NationsBank, before she joined Bank of America Specialty Group in Alpharetta, Ga., where she managed all facets of indirect and direct lending sales, operations, credit underwriting, and product development and pricing, according to a news release.

From 2001 to 2019, Bassett was a national sales leader within the management teams of USBank Recreation Finance and Huntington Bank, before moving to a role outside of banking to national marine sales manager for Newcoast Financial Services, a MarineMax company, according to the release. Most recently she was national sales director at Intercoastal Financial Group.

Bassett is a member of the International Yacht Brokers Association and previously served on the board of directors at the National Marine Lenders Association. She resides in Englewood, Fla.