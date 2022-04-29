Battle brewing to give R.I. more broadband choices

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

High-speed internet in Rhode Island is synonymous with one company: Cox Communications Inc. Since the advent of broadband technology more than 20 years ago, Cox has staked its claim in the Ocean State, with its cables connecting to more than 98% of the state. And some say its market monopoly has let Cox get away…