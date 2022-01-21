BATTLE LANES: Mobility advocates fight for space on road, but opposition remains

By
-
MUTED REACTION: Reaction to sections of new bike lanes on Empire Street in downtown Providence, pictured, has been muted, at least so far, unlike other areas of the city such as along South Water Street. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
MUTED REACTION: Reaction to sections of new bike lanes on Empire Street in downtown Providence, pictured, has been muted, at least so far, unlike other areas of the city such as along South Water Street. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
The 8½-mile cycling route from Robert Isenberg’s ­Cranston home to his job at the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island on Providence’s East Side is equal parts scenic and harrowing. At some points, Isenberg pedals past river views along bike trails far from car traffic. At other points, he feels exposed on busy roads, with…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display