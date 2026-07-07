BayCoast Bank commits $100K to New Bedford health center expansion

NEW BEDFORD – BayCoast Bank is supporting New Bedford Community Health’s expansion of primary care services through a $100,000 commitment to its capital campaign aimed at increasing access to care in the Greater New Bedford area.

The funding supports New Bedford Community Health’s “More Access, Better Care – Building for a Healthier Future” campaign, which will transform a long-vacant former retail property into a new primary care facility.

Once completed, the project is expected to allow the organization to serve about 3,000 additional patients annually, while expanding care coordination and improving access to primary care services across the south coast.

“At BayCoast Bank, strengthening our community is at the heart of everything we do,” said John McMahon, senior vice president of community engagement. “New Bedford Community Health plays a vital role in ensuring access to quality healthcare, and we are proud to support this expansion.”

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New Bedford Community Health CEO Cheryl Bartlett said the project comes at a critical time as demand for primary care continues to grow across the region.

“Access to primary care is foundational to a thriving community,” Bartlett said. “This support helps ensure that more individuals and families can receive timely, high-quality care close to home.”

The campaign has raised more than $4.8 million toward a $6.95 million goal. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2026, with completion targeted for 2027.

BayCoast Bank, which is based in Swansea, operates 25 branches in total, including six locations in Rhode Island.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.