BayCoast Bank opens Newport branch, expanding R.I. footprint

NEWPORT – BayCoast Bank opened a new full-service branch at 137 Broadway on July 13, expanding the Massachusetts-based bank’s presence in Rhode Island.

The branch offers personal and business banking services, along with mortgage, insurance and wealth management products.

BayCoast Bank, based in Swansea, operates 25 branches in total. With the Newport opening, BayCoast now operates seven branches in Rhode Island.

The location features a drive-up interactive teller machine that functions as an ATM around the clock and connects customers with a live banker during extended weekday and Saturday hours.

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Additional services include foreign currency exchange, a coin-counting machine, night depository access for business customers, and notary and Medallion signature guarantee services by appointment.

Nancy Demers has been named branch manager and will oversee day-to-day operations.

The Newport office marks the latest expansion for BayCoast Bank, which has been growing its presence in Rhode Island following the opening of additional branches in recent years.

“We are excited to continue expanding our presence in Rhode Island with the opening of our Newport branch,” Marie Pellegrino, president of BayCoast Bank, said in a statement.

Lobby hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.