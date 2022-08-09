BayCoast Bank partners with credit card issuing company

SWANSEA – Baycoast Bank has teamed up with credit card issuing company CorServ Inc. to offer a new credit card program to its customers, according to a news release.

The partnership will allow BayCoast to tap into CorServ’s features such as virtual card support for businesses, automated credit-decisioning, sales and servicing portals, and gather more reporting data through safe and secure software, the release stated.

Baycoast will also be able to participate in credit decisions that impact its community bank customers.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

