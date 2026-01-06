BayCoast Bank provides $6K grant for Seekonk Fire Department EMS equipment upgrades

SWANSEA – BayCoast Bank provided a grant to the Seekonk Fire Department to support upgrades to its emergency medical services equipment, the bank recently announced.

The grant amounts to $6,687, according to the fire department.

The funding helped the department purchase two IV medication infusion pumps, which allow paramedics to administer precise doses of medication to critically ill patients during transport.

“The addition of these devices will help ensure patients receive the best possible care en route to the hospital, improving outcomes and enhancing the department’s ability to provide comprehensive, life-saving treatments in emergency situations,” the fire department wrote in a Dec. 23 Facebook post.

The grant highlights BayCoast Bank’s ongoing community investment efforts in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the bank said.

“Providing paramedics with the best possible tools directly improves patient outcomes and strengthens our ability to deliver life-saving care in emergencies,” the bank said in its own social media post.

BayCoast Bank, which is based in Swansea, operates 25 branches in total, including six locations in Rhode Island.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.