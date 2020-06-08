BCBSRI offers dental premium credit due to pandemic

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island will provide a 25% dental premium credit for fully insured customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced on Monday.

The credit will cover March, April and May 2020 and will appear on July invoices, the company said. Employers and individuals who have purchased coverage through HealthSource RI will receive a check directly from BCBSRI in July.

The company also said it had extended teledentistry services with in-network dentists through July 31.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting stay-at-home order have made it incredibly challenging for our dental members to access routine dental care, and offering premium relief is just one of the ways we can help,” said Kim Keck, Blue Cross CEO and president. “We also recognize that visiting a dentist in person may not be a viable option for those who are older or who have underlying health conditions that put them in the higher risk category. As a result, we have extended coverage for teledentistry services through the end of July.”

