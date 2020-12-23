BEA: R.I. GDP increases at annualized 35.5% rate in Q3

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 35.5% in the third quarter, slower than the national annualized growth rate of 33.4%, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Wednesday.

Rhode Island GDP had declined at a 32.4% annualized rate in the second quarter.

The Ocean State’s GDP increase in the third quarter was the third-lowest rate in New England. Annualized growth rates in the United States ranged from 19.2% in Washington D.C. to 52.2% in Nevada.

Overall, New England GDP increased at a 34.2% annualized rate in the quarter.

Other annualized GDP growth rates in New England in the third quarter:

Connecticut: 32.6%

Massachusetts: 33.1%

Maine: 37.3%

New Hampshire: 40.9%

Vermont: 43%