BEA: R.I. personal income increased 3.3% Y/Y in Q4

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island personal income in the fourth quarter increased 3.3% year over year, according to preliminary figures released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis Tuesday.

The percent increase ranked No. 47 in the United States. Annualized personal income in the quarter in the state was $59.9 billion, while personal income per capita ranked No. 19 in the country at that time.

U.S. personal income increased 4.4% year over year in the fourth quarter while New England personal income increased 4.1% in that time.

New England personal income growth year over year in the fourth quarter:

Maine: Increased 4.6%, ranking No. 18 in the country

New Hampshire: Increased 4.5%, ranking No. 20 in the U.S.

Massachusetts: Increased 4.4%, ranking No. 21 in the country

Vermont: Increased 4.3%, ranking No. 23 in the U.S.

Connecticut: Increased 3.2%, ranking No. 48 in the country