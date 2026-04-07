Beacon Bank invested $2.6M in nonprofits in 2025

PROVIDENCE – Beacon Bank and its foundation invested more than $2.6 million in 2025 to support more than 650 nonprofit organizations across Rhode Island and several Northeast states, the bank recently announced.

The funding, distributed through grants, supports initiatives focused on neighborhood revitalization, education and critical services, reflecting the bank’s ongoing community investment strategy.

William C. Tsonos, president of Beacon Bank’s Rhode Island region, said the effort is part of a long-term commitment to local communities and partnerships with nonprofit organizations.

“Giving back is more than a responsibility – it’s a long-term commitment to the places and people we call home,” Tsonos said.

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The bank said its approach centers on building relationships with organizations that address local needs and improve quality of life.

Patricia Saracino, vice president of community relations, said those partnerships help create opportunities and strengthen connections across the communities Beacon serves.

“By partnering with local nonprofits, we open doors for opportunity and improve quality of life in every community we serve,” Saracino said.

Beacon Bank operates 23 branches in Rhode Island as part of a broader network of more than 145 locations across the Northeast.

It was not immediately clear how much of the more than $2.6 million was allocated specifically to Rhode Island nonprofits.

The bank, formerly known as Bank Rhode Island, or BankRI, rebranded as Beacon Bank in early 2025 following the consolidation of Brookline Bancorp’s banking divisions, including Bank Rhode Island, under a single regional brand.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.