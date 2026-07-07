Beacon Bank launches annual Rhode Island food drive

PROVIDENCE – Beacon Bank has launched its annual summer food drive in partnership with the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, collecting nonperishable food at branches across the state through Aug. 14.

The six-week drive began Monday and includes donation bins at all 23 Beacon Bank branches in Rhode Island.

Donations will support 14 local food pantries, with each branch paired to a pantry so contributions stay within the communities where they are collected.

“Our focus has always been on serving our local communities and responding to their most pressing needs,” said William C. Tsonos, president of the bank’s Rhode Island region. “Too many families are facing real challenges putting food on the table. This effort is about coming together as a community to make sure support reaches those who need it most.”

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Rhode Island Community Food Bank CEO Melissa Cherney said partnerships like the annual drive help extend the organization’s reach across the state.

“On behalf of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Beacon Bank for their support of our mission,” Cherney said. “Partnerships like this help ensure that neighbors across our state have access to the nutritious food they need.”

Beacon Bank said most-needed items include peanut butter, tuna, beans, cereal, rice, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, and macaroni and cheese.

Beacon operates 23 branches statewide, including locations in Providence, Cranston, Warwick, Newport, Pawtucket, Woonsocket and Westerly.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.