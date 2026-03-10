Beacon Bank seeking new, gently used children’s books at 23 R.I. locations

PROVIDENCE – Beacon Bank, formerly Bank Rhode Island, is collecting new and gently used children’s books at its 23 Rhode Island locations to support childhood literacy, the bank announced on March 6.

The book drive began on Monday and runs through April 3, the bank said.

This marks the 16th year the bank has partnered with Books Are Wings for one of the nonprofit’s largest annual book drives. Last year, the drive collected 14,279 books.

Donors can also participate virtually by purchasing new books that will be sent directly to Books Are Wings.

“Access to books is one of the simplest and most meaningful ways to support a child’s development,” said William Tsonos, Beacon Bank’s Rhode Island president.

Jennifer Smith, executive director of Books Are Wings, added: “The bank’s long-standing commitment helps thousands of children gain literacy skills and a lifelong love of reading.”

All donations will support Books Are Wings’ Rhode Island programs, including Books All Year, Read to 100 Challenge, and Tale Mail Family Literacy, focusing on the communities with the greatest need: Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence and Woonsocket.

The Beacon Bank drop-off locations include:

3 Coventry Shoppers Park in Coventry.

383 Atwood Ave. in Cranston.

1340 Oaklawn Ave. in Cranston.

1047 Park Ave. in Cranston.

2104 Plainfield Pike in Cranston.

1269 South County Trail in East Greenwich.

77 Highland Ave. in East Providence.

195 Taunton Ave. in East Providence.

1450 Hartford Ave. in Johnston.

625B George Washington Highway in Lincoln.

165 East Main Road in Middletown.

181 Bellevue Ave. in Newport.

1140 Ten Rod Road in North Kingstown.

499 Smithfield Ave. in Pawtucket.

1 Turks Head Place in Providence.

137 Pitman St. in Providence.

445 Putnam Pike in Smithfield.

290 Main St. in South Kingstown.

1300 Warwick Ave. in Warwick.

2975 West Shore Road in Warwick.

265 Jefferson Blvd. in Warwick.

18 Post Road in Westerly.

1175 Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket.

