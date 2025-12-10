Beacon Design earns Best Customized Gift Supplier and Best American-Made Gifts honors

LINCOLN – Beacon Design by ChemArt announced its recognition as winner of the Best American-Made Gifts (for the second year in a row) and Best Customized Gift Supplier honors, according to the 2025 Reader Rankings of the Gifts & Decorative Accessories trade publication.

Beacon Design was also named a finalist in the Best Christmas Ornament Supplier category.

One of the few remaining fully integrated U.S. manufacturers, Beacon Design is set to celebrate 50 years in business in 2026.

“Every piece we make – whether for the White House Historical Association, U.S. military branches, or retailers across the country – represents American artistry and craftsmanship at its best,” said Ana Lopes, vice president of sales and marketing for Beacon Design. “Winning Best American-Made Gifts for two years in a row is an auspicious reminder that our customers and peers still value what’s made here at home.”

Producing all of its products in Rhode Island, the company creates custom handcrafted ornaments and keepsakes that help organizations, nonprofits and cultural institutions raise funds or celebrate milestones.

Last year, Beacon Design by ChemArt introduced a line of ornaments to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. armed forces.

“We specialize in storytelling and capturing meaningful moments that people want to relive again and again through beautiful, handcrafted ornaments,” Lopes said. “It’s about preserving tradition, celebrating craftsmanship and helping others tell their stories through beautifully designed and handcrafted ornaments and keepsakes.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.