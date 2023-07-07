Beacon Distributors Marks 33 Years of Success

Beacon Distributors, Inc., a leading supplier of janitorial, safety, food service, and facilities products in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, celebrates its 33rd anniversary in business. The company was founded in 1990 by David Champagne and has grown from a small operation to a modern facility with a state-of-the-art warehouse and an on-site equipment repair service. Built on honesty, value, quality, and customer service, we offer a wide range of products and services to meet the diverse needs of our customers. Beacon Distributors is a proud member of ISSA, NESSA, and DPA.