Beacon Hill House in Newport sells for $6M

NEWPORT – A home built in 1979 on the highest elevated land in the city, a 5.25-acre property on the historic estate of millionaire railroad magnate Arthur Curtiss James, was sold recently for $6 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented both sides of the deal.

The sale of the Beacon Hill House at 60 Beacon Hill Road was the third-biggest real estate transaction in Newport so far this year, the real estate firm said.

The 6,770-square-foot, custom-designed residence is the second Beacon Hill House, following a fire started by vandals in 1967 that destroyed its predecessor. The original Beacon Hill House was a gray puddingstone mansion built in 1910 featuring a two-story great hall that was host to gatherings held by James’ socialite wife, Harriet.

With views of the ocean from every room, according to Lila Delman Compass, the home contains six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The living room has cathedral ceilings and a fireplace, while the open kitchen “fully integrates the outdoors,” with sliding doors to the wrap-around deck, the real estate firm said.

The landscaped grounds are marked by elements of the former James Estate, including a stone temple gazebo, the real estate firm said. And the home also has an 800-square-foot, in-ground pool, a sauna and a jacuzzi, according to city property records.

The property was last owned by BP Realty Trust, according to Newport city assessor records. Public records available online documenting the sale and the identity of the buyer were not immediately available.

The property was last valued by Newport assessors in 2021 at $4.01 million, according to public records.

