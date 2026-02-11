Beacon Mutual Announces Retirement of President & CEO Brian J. Spero

Warwick, R.I. – The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Brian J. Spero will retire effective March 31, 2027, following more than eighteen years of distinguished service to the company and the Rhode Island business community.

Spero joined Beacon in 2008 and assumed the role of President & CEO in 2017. Under his leadership, Beacon achieved unprecedented profitability, surplus growth, and policyholder dividends. Additionally, he guided the company through an important charter change that enabled expansion into Massachusetts and Connecticut, strengthening its competitive position throughout New England. Prior to assuming this role, Spero served as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel.

Reflecting on his time at Beacon, Spero shared, “I am deeply grateful for our team’s dedication, engagement, and commitment to values. It has been an honor to serve alongside such talented individuals.”

Spero indicated that he is most proud of the recognition by The Providence Business News as the Best Place to Work in Rhode Island for Large Employers in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

“The strength of Beacon has always been its people; their commitment, their care, and the way they show up for each other and our policyholders,” he said. “While I will greatly miss my colleagues, it is the right time to transition leadership to the next generation as Beacon continues its growth across New England.”

Spero also expressed appreciation to Beacon’s Board of Directors, policyholders, and agent partners for their trust and support throughout his tenure.

“Beacon has benefited tremendously from Brian’s strategic vision and steady leadership,” said Raymond C. Coia, Chairman of the Beacon Mutual Board of Directors. “As we look ahead, the Board has full confidence that Amy Vitale will continue to advance Beacon’s mission and strengthen its role as a partner to employers in Rhode Island and throughout New England.”

The Board announced that Amy C. Vitale, Esq., Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, will be promoted to President effective April 1, 2026. Spero will continue serving as CEO during a one-year transition period to provide for a smooth transition of President & CEO responsibilities to Ms. Vitale on April 1, 2027.

Governor Dan McKee remarked, “Rhode Island succeeds when we invest in our people, and Beacon Mutual has been an important partner in that work. I want to thank Brian Spero and the entire Beacon team for helping our businesses create safer workplaces for Rhode Islanders.”

About Beacon Mutual: For more than 30 years, Beacon Mutual has served as a local workers’ compensation insurance company dedicated to protecting employers and employees through high-quality safety training programs and educational resources to prevent workplace accidents and to return injured employees to work with compassion and care.

blog.beaconmutual.com/bjspero-retirement