Beaudoin named dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health

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AFTER SERVING AS interim dean since Jan. 1, 2026, Dr. Francesca L. Beaudoin was named Dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University. COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Francesca L. Beaudoin, who has been serving as interim dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health since January, has been named the school’s permanent dean, the Ivy League institution announced Monday Beaudoin, a member of Brown’s faculty since 2010 and an alumna of the School of Public Health, assumed the interim

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