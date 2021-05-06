Beautiful Day moves into new offices in College Hill

PROVIDENCE – Beautiful Day, a nonprofit that helps refugees find employment through its kitchen that makes and distributes homemade granola, has moved into new facilities in College Hill.

The nonprofit signed a five-year lease for space at 66 Benefit St., on the first floor of Hallworth House.

The building is owned by the Episcopal Diocese, and used to be a nursing home, according to a statement sent by Beautiful Day.

The 5,000-square-foot space occupies an area that used to be the dining area for the nursing home. It includes a large, commercial kitchen and an open space with views of the downtown.

“For the first time ever, all of our operations will be under one roof. We are over-the-top excited!” wrote the nonprofit, in the announcement to supporters and granola subscription members.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.

