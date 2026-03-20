Beefed-up WaterFire looking for massive 250th anniversary turnout

By
-
THE ORGANIZERS of WaterFire Providence are hoping for big crowds for the July 4 lighting to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S., and so are downtown businesses. / COURTESY WATERFIRE PROVIDENCE
THE ORGANIZERS of WaterFire Providence are hoping for big crowds for the July 4 lighting to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S., and so are downtown businesses. / COURTESY WATERFIRE PROVIDENCE

After several years of scaled back programming, WaterFire Providence is looking to bounce back this year, and it’s hoping to use the nation’s 250th anniversary as a springboard while giving downtown Providence a big boost, too. Three months after a $3.75 million deal with the city of Providence for the sale and leaseback of its

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Long-Term Energy Partnership Powers Success at Quonset Business Park

Quonset Business Park, located in North Kingstown, has long been a major driver of Rhode…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display