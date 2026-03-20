Beefed-up WaterFire looking for massive 250th anniversary turnout

After several years of scaled back programming, WaterFire Providence is looking to bounce back this year, and it's hoping to use the nation's 250th anniversary as a springboard while giving downtown Providence a big boost, too. Three months after a $3.75 million deal with the city of Providence for the sale and leaseback of its headquarters, WaterFire says it now has the financial resources to expand its 2026 season, offering eight full lightings of its signature river torches at Waterplace Park, as well as 10 smaller lightings. Last year's schedule has six full lightings. The organization is entering a new phase after several years of financial struggles sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Tim Blankenship, WaterFire’s director of special projects. “We’re not just trying to survive anymore,” Blankenship said. “Now we can plan bigger and more forward-looking events.” The centerpiece event is expected to be on July 4, when there will be a full lighting to mark the country's 250th anniversary. The event will be accompanied by a 90-minute performance outside the State House by the Rhode Island Philharmonic and torch procession. Blankenship says the RI250 Commission provided a $500,000 grant for the event. Also part of the celebration: A special "immersive" exhibition at the WaterFire Arts Center called "America, Unfinished?!" running July 2 to Aug. 30. Organizers say the exhibition will explore contemporary American identity through layered installations and artwork. Blankenship estimates the July 4 lighting and concert alone that night could triple the typical full-lighting attendance of roughly 75,000 people. And those large crowds are expected to deliver a significant economic boost to downtown Providence. Even with a smaller schedule in recent years, WaterFire events generate $114 million in spending and $9 million in direct state tax revenue annually, according to the nonprofit. Organizers expect expanded summer programming to push those numbers much higher. Farouk Rajab, Rhode Island Hospitality Association CEO and president, says he's enthusiastic about the expanded schedule. “It’s significant,” Rajab said. “Any time the fires light up, the city comes alive.” Hotel rooms fill up, restaurants see a bump in reservations, and the broader local economy feels the impact, he says. “The more WaterFire, the better for everyone in the ecosystem,” Rajab said. The season kicks off May 30, coinciding with Rhode Island School of Design’s commencement weekend and marking WaterFire’s 500th lighting. Blankenship says the organization also hopes to draw visitors attending the FIFA World Cup at Gillette Stadium in nearby Massachusetts from June 8 through July 8, but acknowledged that no World Cup-themed programming is currently planned. The expanded schedule in 2026 was made possible in part by the Arts Center deal at 475 Valley St. The city purchased the center from WaterFire for $3.75 million, then leased it back to the nonprofit for $1 a year for 20 years. While Waterfire Providence must still meet operational costs and fundraising goals, the nonprofit says the deal allows it to focus on more ambitious, forward-looking events rather than simply maintaining programming. “This season lets us reach new audiences while enhancing the experience for local residents,” Blankenship said. “We finally have the ability to elevate the summer season in a way we haven’t in years.”