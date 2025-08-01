Being affordable is only half of it for these homes

By
-
NEW DIGS: Invited dignitaries and officials tour 2 Hammett Court in Jamestown in June. The housing project is unique because it is considered affordable housing that is also constructed to be accessible to those with disabilities.  COURTESY LOOKING UPWARDS INC.
NEW DIGS: Invited dignitaries and officials tour 2 Hammett Court in Jamestown in June. The housing project is unique because it is considered affordable housing that is also constructed to be accessible to those with disabilities.  COURTESY LOOKING UPWARDS INC.

When Carla DeStefano first heard of plans to transform a battered office building in Jamestown into affordable housing designed for those with physical and intellectual disabilities, she didn’t think it could be done. DeStefano, executive director of the community development nonprofit Stop Wasting Abandoned Properties Inc., thought of the hassles of complying with the town’s

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Underbillings vs. Overbillings: What They Reveal About Job Health and Cash Flow

In the construction industry, few documents are more closely scrutinized by lenders, sureties, and project…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display