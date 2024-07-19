Bennett receives Sojourner House Impact Award

By
-
Kyle Bennett
Kyle Bennett

KYLE BENNETT, the senior director of policy and equity at United Way of Rhode Island Inc., was recently honored by Sojourner House with the organization’s Impact Award, recognizing his career marked by significant contributions to housing production and community support across the state. Bennett’s innovative approaches and collaborative spirit are consistently aimed at improving the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR