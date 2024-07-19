Bennett receives Sojourner House Impact Award

, the senior director of policy and equity at United Way of Rhode Island Inc., was recently honored by Sojourner House with the organization’s Impact Award, recognizing his career marked by significant contributions to housing production and community support across the state. Bennett’s innovative approaches and collaborative spirit are consistently aimed at improving the lives of low-income Rhode Islanders, making him a respected leader in the fight for housing stability and equity.It is a profound honor to be recognized by Sojourner House, a trusted community partner that supports people when they need it most. To me, the award acknowledges the collective efforts in advocating for domestic violence survivors and underscores the importance of supporting our most vulnerable neighbors. … I am humbled by the award and accept it on behalf of all the victims and survivors of domestic violence whose courage and resilience inspire my work every day.Notable moments of my involvement with Sojourner House include its May 2016 event where they received a significant contribution to support efforts to provide transitional housing. Additionally, I raised funds during the pandemic to assist the rising number of abuse victims and supported their signature Masquerade Ball to bolster their mission. Together, we’ve transformed blighted properties into safe, supportive housing for survivors and low-income families, ensuring they have stable environments to rebuild their lives.As chair of the Housing Resources Commission of Rhode Island, a member of the R.I. Continuum of Care Funding Committee and a board member with HousingWorks RI, I work to align strategy and investments to ensure affordable housing is a reality for all Rhode Islanders. Currently, I’m focused on the $120 million Affordable Housing Bond included in the state budget proposal approved by the R.I. House Finance Committee.I see our primary challenges being zoning restrictions, funding limitations and community opposition. However, I also feel we have more opportunities in front of us than obstacles. I am hopeful that Rhode Islanders will stand up for seniors and veterans, and for young families and young professionals. To overcome our challenges, we are advocating for legislative changes, and increasing public-private partnerships. And we are engaging community members to build support for affordable housing initiatives to ensure everyone has a place to call home. With the community’s support, we can turn challenges into opportunities that create a more inclusive and affordable housing landscape in our state.