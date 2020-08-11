Benzinga names top 5 R.I. banks

PROVIDENCE – Which bank in Rhode Island is best? It depends on what you are looking for.

Financial media outlet Benzinga recently published a list of the top five Rhode Island banks across five categories of services.

Bank of America Corp. took home recognition as the best bank for credit cards, with 22 options offering rewards such as cash back and travel, and low interest rates. Citizens Bank led in commercial banking services, with offerings in lending and leasing, foreign-exchange services, deposit, and treasury management and commodity risk solutions.

The other three banks named may be less familiar to locals, as they have no physical branches in the state. California-based Axos Bank was named the best for checking accounts; CIT Bank, also in California, earned best for savings accounts and BBVA, which has ATMs but no branches in Rhode Island, was the top pick for digital banking services.

The banks were chosen based on Benzinga’s survey of 100 financial institutions, with preference given to those with co-op ATMs, cash back options and banks that offer all six of the following services: checking and savings accounts, online banking, personal loans, mortgages, educational resources and a mobile app.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.