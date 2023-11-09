Berkeley home sells for $3.9M, largest residential transaction in town history

BERKLEY – A 10,800-square-foot home in southeastern Massachusetts recently sold for $3.9 million, making it the most expensive residential property ever sold in the town of Berkley, according to Providence-based Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The sale of 1 Old Farm Road was the third-highest sale in Bristol County in 2023 as of early November, according to Mott & Chace, citing data maintained by the Massachusetts Multiple Listing Service Property Information Network.

The custom-built, cedar-shingled home was constructed in 2010, sited on more than 50 acres of waterfront land. The home contains five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The two-story home features a fieldstone fireplace, a game room with a bar, a library with walnut paneling, a wine cellar, bluestone patios, an outdoor kitchen and a gunite infinity pool with a waterslide, according to Mott & Chace. The home also includes custom cabinetry and a breakfast nook with built-in seating.

The property also features a guest cottage that was built in 2011, with about 300 square feet of living space, according to town property records. The property also includes a lumber shed built in 2014, according to property records.

The home was most recently valued by Berkley property assessors in 2023 as being worth a total of $4.7 million, with just $417,500 attributed to the more than 50 acres of land and nearly $4.3 million attributed to the building.

The sellers in this transaction were represented by Benjamin Scungio and Cheryl Andreozzi, both of Mott & Chace.

The buyers were represented by Christine Dupuis, also of Mott & Chace, the real estate firm said.

According to the quitclaim deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Gregory Lucini and Patricia Lucini, of Bristol.

The home was purchased by Christopher Gunther and Alice Gunther, of Brookville, N.Y.

