PROVIDENCE – A longtime shoe and clothing store is closing its doors for good. In a note to its customers on the front door dated Jan. 2, Berk’s Shoes & Clothing Store, located at 272 Thayer St., thanked its customers and announced the store is closing on Jan. 25 after 50 years of business.

In a note to its customers on the front door dated Jan. 2, Berk’s Shoes & Clothing Store, located at 272 Thayer St., thanked its customers and announced the store is closing on Jan. 25 after 50 years of business.

The note said: “Thank you for being part of the Berk’s family. We’ll miss you in our store but will always remember the memories we’ve shared. We wish you all the best and we hope our paths cross again someday.”

The reason why the store is closing was not disclosed. The decision “was not made lightly, but it’s time to move on,”

according to the note.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of any final sales, discounts and promotions in the weeks before Jan. 25.